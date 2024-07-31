Jerry Jones gave a very controversial answer about the current situation of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones needs to make a huge decision soon. In 2025, Dak Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent in the NFL and the only way to avoid that is a massive contract extension for the quarterback.

Jones has no way to postpone the matter. Dak’s current contract prevents the use of a franchise tag and there’s also a no trade clause in it. The star player has all the leverage.

So, the Dallas Cowboys have to figure out in the upcoming weeks if Prescott is the quarterback who could lead them to the Super Bowl or if they save all that money to pay other stars such as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Jerry Jones answers if Dak Prescott is better than Jordan Love

To make things worse for the Cowboys, three quarterbacks have raised the numbers. Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love got huge contracts which set the quarterback market at $55 million per year.

As a consequence, Jerry Jones was asked about Love’s new four-year, $220 million deal and if he considers Dak Prescott is a better quarterback than the young star of the Green Bay Packers. The owner totally avoided a clear answer sparking another controversy.

“I get in trouble every time I make comparisons. Ok? I do get in trouble. Of course, we saw the head-to-head match with Green Bay last year. We’ve all got that burr in our saddle. I’m anxious for Dak to get a chance to show he’s the best with a Cowboys’ star.”

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

If Jerry Jones doesn’t believe Dak Prescott is a better quarterback, then it’s tough to assume he’s willing to pay more money than Love’s contract. However, Dak will undoubtedly ask for a greater deal.

Jordan Love has only one full season as a starter in the NFL, while Dak comes from a 2023 season in which he put MVP numbers. Furthermore, if he becomes a free agent in 2025, a lot of teams will be ready to offer those $60 million per year.

It’s also important to remember that Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa, players with less accolades than Dak, are now in the $55 million per year benchmark. That’s why it’s difficult to envision a scenario in which Prescott accepts less than the highest paycheck in NFL history.