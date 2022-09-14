Dak Prescott's injury is not looking well for the Dallas Cowboys. After the quarterback's surgery, Jerry Jones got real on the team's hopes without one of their best players.

The beginning of the 2022 NFL season was not the best for the Dallas Cowboys. They were defeated by the Buccaneers, but also lost Dak Prescott due to a thumb injury. Now, Jerry Jones got real on the team's hopes without one of their greatest players.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Dak Prescott will be out for at least six weeks. The quarterback had surgery on Monday for his right thumb, which was hurt by linebacker Shaquil Barrett during SNF against the Bucs.

With Prescott out for six to eight weeks, Cowboys' situation worries their fans. But Jerry Jones has spoken and sent a message to all the doubters that are already ending their season.

Jerry Jones speaks about Cowboys' hopes for the 2022 NFL season without Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones, Cowboys' owner, spoke about the team's situation after loosing Dak Prescott for several weeks. The businessman knows it won't be easy, but he believes there still a light at the end of the tunel.

"He's (Dak Prescott) very capable of coming past this injury and having a great season, a great season -- I emphasize that. And that's not selling. That's just if he didn't have it, if we didn't have it, it would be different," said Jerry Jones to Dallas Morning News. "But we do, and, so, let's hold what we've got, get this plane kind of landed. Right now, let's patch up the holes and let's come back at it.

"It can go positive in an instant after you've got -- we've got a lot of football. We've got a lot of really top football players. And we got an outstanding group that's coaching them up in my view. ... You can think negatively and everybody does and that's normal," told Cowboys' owner.