Jerry Jones is finally ready to listen to offers regarding a potential trade for Micah Parsons. A report from Adam Schefter has shocked the NFL at the possibility of the Cowboys letting go of their star.

“Several teams have spoken to the Dallas Cowboys about a potential Micah Parsons’ trade and for the first time the Cowboys appear willing to at least listen, sources tell Todd Archer, Dan Graziano and me.”

In recent days, multiple rumors indicated that the Green Bay Packers were the team most interested in reaching an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, after this information, speculation will surely reach its peak.

Are Cowboys trading Micah Parsons?

The Dallas Cowboys are considering trading Micah Parsons. Schefter notes that Jerry Jones wants to resolve this matter before the Week 1 game against the Eagles, so if a massive offer comes to the table, the star defensive player could be gone.

“The Cowboys would like to resolve the situation, one way or another, in the coming days with their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys hold their first full practice in preparation for the Eagles on Friday.”

Did the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys still haven’t traded Micah Parsons, but if a team offers three first-round picks, anything could happen. Jerry Jones publicly said that he proposed to Parsons to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in history, but his agent rejected the terms.

From that moment on, the bond was broken. Jones is an easy target for criticism, but we can’t forget that he spent huge amounts to retain Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb when everyone thought he would show them the door.

However, something has caused his approach with Parsons to be different. Just a week before the opener against the Eagles, this leak could mean several things. Micah could end up in Green Bay, Jones is testing the market, or the owner may have truly grown tired of the situation and, with the right offer, could eliminate the distraction in one stroke.