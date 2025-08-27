NFL News: Jerry Jones has reportedly made final decision on whether to trade Micah Parsons to Packers

Jerry Jones has been unable to reach a contract extension with Micah Parsons, and now various rumors point to a possible trade sending the player to the Green Bay Packers. However, according to a report by Matt Schneidman, that option is not on the radar for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think right now, to my knowledge, Jerry Jones is not even listening to trade offers. So, I’m not sure an actual trade offer can be made unless he picks up the phone. The Packers may have an outline of what they would offer, but, if Jerry Jones isn’t listening to legitimate trade offers, then I’m not sure that one is technically on the table.”

Jones believes he has a roster capable of winning the Super Bowl with names like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, DaRon Bland, and Trevon Diggs. What no one can explain is that, with Parsons as his defensive star, a deal hasn’t been reached.

Is Micah Parsons being traded to the Packers?

No. Micah Parsons will not be traded to the Packers, as, at the moment, Jerry Jones is not considering that option. However, Schneidman notes that if the controversial owner opens the door, Green Bay would make an offer.

“If he does entertain it, from what I’ve heard, the Packers will be interested and will be in the mix. It’s not a surprise. If you think back to 2018, the Packers finished second place to the Bears for Khalil Mack. They were barely outbid. This is kind of an eerily similar situation where it’s right before the season, as the Khalil Mack trade was, and it’s for an edge rusher in the prime of his career. It would really take the Packers to the next level.”

Jones has publicly stated that he has control of the situation, since, thanks to the use of the franchise tag, he would still have Parsons under contract for three more years. The key will be to see what other pressure moves the player takes if Jerry doesn’t give in.