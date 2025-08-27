Trending topics:
NFL News: Cowboys confirm major update on Micah Parsons’ status after training table incident

After a very controversial table incident, Brian Schottenheimer has revealed a big update for the Dallas Cowboys regarding Micah Parsons ahead of Week 1 against the Eagles.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Micah Parsons with Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons with Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer hasn’t even had his first official game as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but the pressure continues to grow amid all the controversy sparked by Micah Parsons in recent weeks.

The defensive end has requested a trade after not receiving a contract extension, remains uncertain about his playing status due to a possible back injury, and is still considering sitting out games in the regular season. Furthermore, the star made headlines after choosing to lie on a training table during the preseason game against the Falcons, ignoring what his teammates were doing.

Given this scenario, no one knows for sure if Parsons will play in Week 1 against the Eagles, as he hasn’t participated in Cowboys practices. Now, Schottenheimer has provided a surprising update on Micah’s status heading into that blockbuster road game to face the defending Super Bowl champions.

Will Micah Parsons play for Cowboys against Eagles?

Brian Schottenheimer expressed confidence that Micah Parsons will play in Week 1, but in something he hadn’t admitted in recent weeks, the head coach warned that everything points to him playing a limited number of snaps.

“At the end of the day, as soon as he can get out there, that’s great. But, again there will be a ramp-up plan for him. When he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don’t think that that’s real, but, I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know. Every day that he can get out there and get reps would be great, but, the best way to get better at football is to play football. So, I would say as soon as possible would be the desired effect.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms Micah Parsons rejected an incredible contract offer to stay with Cowboys

NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms Micah Parsons rejected an incredible contract offer to stay with Cowboys

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Better Collective Logo