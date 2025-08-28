Jerry Jones is not considering trading Micah Parsons to the Packers at the moment, despite many rumors suggesting otherwise. However, a report from Matt Schneidman indicates that if the Dallas Cowboys do start listening to offers, this would be the price Green Bay would have to pay.

“What would it take if this were to become a reality? It would be multiple first-round picks at least and I think a player like a wide receiver. I’m not sure they would have to give up any edge rushers, but, it might be a player like a Romeo Doubs or a Dontayvion Wicks plus a couple of first-round picks and maybe more capital later in the draft.”

A few weeks ago, Parsons asked to leave the Cowboys and, as a result, rumors about a possible trade have skyrocketed, with the Green Bay Packers emerging as the main candidates. It would be a historic move aimed at helping Jordan Love win a Super Bowl.

Is Micah Parsons getting traded?

No. Schneidman stated in his report that Jerry Jones is not even picking up the phone to listen to offers for a possible Micah Parsons trade. What remains uncertain is whether, if the player continues to apply pressure and Jones grows tired of the situation, a trade could become viable.

If Jones does open the door for Parsons to leave the team, what seems inevitable is that he would ask for at least two first-round picks. Considering Parsons’ value and his age (26), many experts point out that a trade of this magnitude, one that could change the future of both franchises, should involve at least three first-round picks.

In fact, Micah Parsons’ situation has been compared to the famous Herschel Walker trade in 1989. On that occasion, the Cowboys ended up with three first-round picks from the Vikings (eight picks in total from the trade), which allowed them to rebuild the team and transform it into a Super Bowl contender during the glorious era of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin.

