NFL News: Cooper Kupp drops bombshell about his future with Rams for 2025 season

Cooper Kupp is one of the first Los Angeles Rams players to speak out about his future following the end of the season. While he didn’t have the best year, his performance wasn’t necessarily bad either. In his most recent comments, he discussed what his future with the franchise could look like.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Kupp still has a lot of football left to play in 2025. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of good football left in me. I’ll be playing football next year. That much I know.” However, he spoke ambiguously about which team he might sign with, stating, “That’s out of my control. And we will see what it’s going to be.” While uncertain about his future, Kupp made it clear that he’s ready to play.

Kupp’s intentions to return for another season with the Rams were somewhat unclear, as he simply said, “So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.” It’s worth noting that Kupp has a ‘potential out’ option in his contract with the franchise.

Cooper Kupp (left) with Puka Nacua (right), wide receivers of the Los Angeles Rams

Developing story…