Satou Sabally is being 'recruited' by Unrivaled teammate and Mercury star

As the Unrivaled season is underway, there has been speculation surrounding the future of Satou Sabally, who already announced her decision to leave Dallas Wings. With her impending free agency, Sabally has become a highly sought-after target on the open market. And Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud wasted no time trying to recruit her.

Cloud is optimistic that the Wings forward could end up in Phoenix. Speaking with reporters from Desert Wave Media Co., she revealed the lengths she’d go to make it happen. “If she wants my apartment, I’ll give it up for her,” Cloud said, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Mercury point guard has been actively campaigning for free agents to join her team, alongside teammate Kahleah Copper. With Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, who still hasn’t announced any decisions on her potential retirement, the Mercury have considerable star power.

However, acquiring a forward of Sabally’s caliber—one who can score at all three levels and bring physicality—would be a game-changer. While Griner is a dominant shot blocker, rebounding isn’t her strongest asset. Sabally could help fill that gap, making life easier for Griner and the rest of the team.

Natasha Cloud of the Phoenix Mercury (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Adding to the intrigue, Sabally and Cloud are teammates in the Unrivaled league, playing together for Phantom BC. Over the course of the eight-week competition, they’ll share the court regularly. Griner is also part of the squad, giving the Mercury’s players ample time to continue their recruitment efforts.

Sabally acknowledges recruitment by Unrivaled teammates

On the January 15 episode of A Touch More, Sue Bird reflected on the implications of Unrivaled taking place during the free agency period. Speaking to her co-host and fiancée Megan Rapinoe, Bird joked about the potential for players to form “superteams” in the WNBA.

“Oh my god, there’s going to be so much recruiting in Unrivaled,” Bird said with a laugh. Rapinoe chimed in, referencing Sabally’s free-agent status: “I’d be buying Satou’s coffees.”

Sabally later addressed Bird’s remarks during a January 16 media session. “It’s true,” Sabally said, according to Front Office Sports. “You’re able to talk directly to other players and learn about what they have, their resources, and how committed their owners are to the women’s team. If a team’s ownership doesn’t prioritize the women’s side, that’s not somewhere I’d want to go.”

The former second overall pick from Oregon spent five seasons with Dallas, earning two WNBA All-Star selections and a spot on the 2023 All-WNBA First Team. After Wings cored her, considering Sabally’s stance, it seems unlikely the Wings will try to convince her to play under new coach Chris Koclanes and sign a new contract. Instead, they are more likely to focus on securing a favorable trade partner.