Jerry Jones finally answered if Deion Sanders could be the new head coach of Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has a clear plan on mind for the future of his franchise. A few months ago, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed there will be no contract extension for Mike McCarthy and they seem to be following the same path with Dak Prescott.

Even after three consecutive seasons with at least 12 wins, the head coach has failed to deliver in the playoffs. That’s why the controversial owner will let 2024 play out. Yes. It’s a Super Bowl or start over.

Now, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, Deion Sanders has emerged as a possible replacement because of his great work at Colorado. Jones has a big answer about that subject.

Will Deion Sanders be head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Jerry Jones discussed the possibility of hiring Deion Sanders as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys if Mike McCarthy doesn’t win the Super Bowl.

Smith specifically asked Jones if he was crazy enough to sign Coach Prime. “No, but he does know how to spell well enough and not answer a hypothetical question. First of all, you are familiar with the ‘love affair’ that we have. I have always admired him both on and off the field. Some of the best stories that I have to tell about my time in sports have been Deion-type stories.”

see also NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury

Who will replace Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys?

Although Jerry Jones evaded the question from Stephen A. Smith, the rumors are strong because Shedeur Sanders has been pointed out as a possible replacement for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s why, if McCarthy and Prescott miss the playoffs, that father-son duo could be ready to lead the rebuilding process for America’s Team. A huge story to follow in the upcoming months.