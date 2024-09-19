Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys were crushed 44-19 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Suddenly, America’s Team fell from Super Bowl contender to the traditional pretender of the last decades in NFL.

After Jerry Jones gave Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb big contract extension, the Cowboys were supposed to be revamped. However, the problems on the other side of the ball are massive.

Now, the game against the Ravens is a must win scenario for Dallas considering their tough schedule. In their next eight games, they’ll find rivals like Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, San Francisco, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Houston. An uphill battle.

How many wins do the Cowboys have this season?

The Dallas Cowboys have currently a 1-1 record, but, analyzing their schedule, they cannot afford another loss at home when they face Lamar Jackson. That’s why Micah Parsons sent a warning to his teammates.

“I think I’ll find it tougher if people don’t step up. To me, it’s like a prove it weekend. I’m not putting anything on any of my teammates. I’m saying myself included, I need to step up. We all need to step up. It would hurt me more if we all didn’t step up and we all played down to that standard again. Because that just tells me we’re not moving in the direction we should be moving.”

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Micah Parsons said that, if the Dallas Cowboys really want to win a Super Bowl, the attitude has to change against the reigning MVP. No more excuses playing at home after another disastrous loss.

“To have back to back embarrassing losses at home, I get the fan frustration but I don’t think there’s anyone more frustrated than me. I’m a competitor. I feel like I’m a warrior. I battle like everyone else battles, but at the end of the day, it’s all about wanting it more. To me, not having everyone wanting it as bad as you do, that kinda hurts the most. If you’re willing to take a beating like that, that says a lot.”

