Jerry Jones is getting tired of Mike McCarthy after another terrible performance against the Detroit Lions.

Jerry Jones gave big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb trying to lock a promising future for the Dallas Cowboys. However, Mike McCarthy didn’t get that vote of confidence.

Before the 2024 season, the head coach wasn’t considered to receive a new deal and is under a lot of pressure to save his job. The Cowboys hold a 3-3 record after another crushing loss against the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Super Bowl looks like a long shot and the upcoming schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL. To make things worse, Jones publicly admitted he is not satisfied at all with McCarthy.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give a contract extension to Mike McCarthy?

Jerry Jones is not ready to give Mike McCarthy a contract extension after what he has seen in the 2024 season. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, the controversial owner took a massive shot at his head coach.

“The types of things that we all think we should be looking at is that we are designing bad plays or we’re designing bad concepts. The facts are that there’s some of that, but there’s also some execution. I like our talent. I really do like our talent. I like our young talent, but young talent has a few more mistakes associated with it than if your are dealing with a veteran player.”

