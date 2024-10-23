Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Mike McCarthy about his coaching job with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is getting tired of Mike McCarthy after another terrible performance against the Detroit Lions.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones gave big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb trying to lock a promising future for the Dallas Cowboys. However, Mike McCarthy didn’t get that vote of confidence.

Before the 2024 season, the head coach wasn’t considered to receive a new deal and is under a lot of pressure to save his job. The Cowboys hold a 3-3 record after another crushing loss against the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Super Bowl looks like a long shot and the upcoming schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL. To make things worse, Jones publicly admitted he is not satisfied at all with McCarthy.

Advertisement

Will the Dallas Cowboys give a contract extension to Mike McCarthy?

Jerry Jones is not ready to give Mike McCarthy a contract extension after what he has seen in the 2024 season. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, the controversial owner took a massive shot at his head coach.

“The types of things that we all think we should be looking at is that we are designing bad plays or we’re designing bad concepts. The facts are that there’s some of that, but there’s also some execution. I like our talent. I really do like our talent. I like our young talent, but young talent has a few more mistakes associated with it than if your are dealing with a veteran player.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Paolo Banchero sends clear message to Anthony Edwards about bold NFL promise
NBA

NBA News: Paolo Banchero sends clear message to Anthony Edwards about bold NFL promise

NCAAF News: Alabama coach strongly denies recent narrative on Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams
College Football

NCAAF News: Alabama coach strongly denies recent narrative on Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes bold confession after his contract extension
NFL

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes bold confession after his contract extension

Dolphins sign another quarterback despite Tua Tagovailoa's return
NFL

Dolphins sign another quarterback despite Tua Tagovailoa's return

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo