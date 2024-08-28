Jerry Jones just made another big move to help Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is finally making some big moves to help the Dallas Cowboys in their run to the Super Bowl. CeeDee Lamb just got a massive four-year, $136 million contract and that seems to be just the start.

This offense could be very explosive, but, it’s important to remember that they suffered a huge loss when Tony Pollard left the team to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Although Dak Prescott is still waiting for a new deal, Jones is surrounding him with an extraordinary supporting cast in the NFL. Now, the owner wants to revamp the glory days of a star player.

Who have the Dallas Cowboys signed recently?

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Dallas Cowboys will sign Dalvin Cook. If the running back finds his prime form, this could be a huge upgrade for head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is signing with the Cowboys, per his agency LAA. Cook was waiting for the right opportunity and always felt it was Dallas. A marquee addition in Big D.”

Who did the Dallas Cowboys get in free agency?

The Dallas Cowboys have made a lot of moves in recent weeks on defense. Jordan Phillips, Carl Lawson and Linval Joseph. Now, it’s time to boost the offense.

Dalvin Cook was sensational with the Minnesota Vikings, especially in the period from 2019 to 2023, when he put four consecutive seasons with more than 1000 yards. The running back was one of the biggest stars in the NFL.

However, when he rejected a pay cut in 2023, that impressive stint with the Vikings ended. Then, Dalvin was supposed to be a big splash playing for the New York Jets, but never fulfilled the expectations. This is a new shot at redemption with the Cowboys.