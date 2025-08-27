NFL News: Amid Micah Parsons’ trade rumors to Packers, Cowboys make an impactful move for Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones is once again one of the big stories in the NFL, but for the wrong reasons. His contract dispute with Micah Parsons has dragged on longer than anyone expected, making the situation a massive distraction in the locker room for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys seemed poised to start a new chapter with hope under head coach Brian Schottenheimer after a surprising trade for George Pickens with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A key weapon to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

The only missing piece was securing Parsons as one of the cornerstones of the franchise to keep contending for a Super Bowl in the near future. That hasn’t happened.

Who just signed with the Cowboys?

Amid all the rumors surrounding the negotiations between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys can’t stop building their 2025 team and have finally announced several signings for their practice squad after the 53-man roster was confirmed.

The most notable name is undoubtedly Will Grier, who, with this return, will rejoin the depth chart as the No. 3 quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Joe Milton III. Here is the list of players joining Dallas’ practice squad.

Will Grier (QB), Jalen Brooks (WR), Traeshon Holden (WR), Earnest Brown IV (DT), Saahdiq Charles (OL), Geron Christian (OT), Alijah Clark (S), Jalen Cropper (WR), Malik Davis (RB), Rivaldo Fairweather (TE), Princeton Fant (TE), Robert Rochell (CB), Kemon Hall (CB), Justin Barron (LB), and Buddy Johnson (LB).