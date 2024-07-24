Aaron Rodgers revealed the surprising reason why he was absent from that controversial minicamp with the New York Jets.

Life hasn’t been the same for Aaron Rodgers after a brilliant tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Last season, in his first year with the New York Jets, all Super Bowl hopes ended in the fourth play of Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Then, during his rehabilitation process from that Achilles injury, the legendary quarterback kept making headlines for enormous controversies off the field which involved politics.

Now, prior to the 2024 season in the NFL, when everyone thought Aaron Rodgers was fully committed to a championship run, the star deliberately missed a mandatory camp with the Jets. The full story has been confirmed and clarified.

Why did Aaron Rodgers leave the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers finally came back with the New York Jets reporting on time for training camp. In his first press conference, the quarterback explained why he missed the previous mandatory camp. Yes. A visit to the pyramids in Egypt.

“It’s more of an issue outside the building than it was inside the building. Robert (Saleh) and I are great. We had great conversations throughout the offseason. It is what it is. I knew what I was getting into. I knew the fine was coming. Also knew how much I wanted to be in Egypt. I wish there hadn’t been a conflict scheduling-wise, but, it was what it was.”

When will Aaron Rodgers retire?

It’s important to remember that, just a few days ago, Aaron Rodgers openly admitted that his intention was to play two seasons with the Jets trying to conquer two Super Bowls in that span.

The first chance is already gone thanks to that Achilles injury and, if we take that statement as benchmark, this could the final season for the quarterback in the NFL. Only time will tell.