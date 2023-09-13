Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury has brought a lot of questions to the New York Jets, including the possibility of a new veteran quarterback in the Big Apple. However, the team has now ruled out two players as possible replacements for the Super Bowl XLV champion.

The 2023 NFL season started with a bittersweet taste for the Jets. Despite their victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, they lost Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury early in the game.

Once Rodgers left MetLife Stadium, all the fans began raising questions about the team’s future. It was uncertain if they were going to bring in another experienced player to fill his absence, but now the club has finally addressed the matter.

Jets close the door to two veteran quarterbacks to replace Aaron Rodgers

Robert Saleh, head coach of the New York Jets, has confirmed that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback from now on. However, rumors suggested that they were interested in signing a veteran quarterback to help him this year.

CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that the Jets are “narrowing down their options,” but The Athletic reports that the team has ruled out two veteran quarterbacks as potential replacements for Rodgers: Colin Kaepernick and Tom Brady.

Kaepernick’s agents recently contacted the Jets to convey that the player would be prepared to join their cause. Regarding Brady, he has no interest in making another comeback, as he is enjoying his retirement.

Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2024 with the Jets?

Saleh recently mentioned that he would be surprised if Aaron Rodgers decides to end his career due to this injury. Therefore, he anticipates that the quarterback will return in 2024 for another season with New York.