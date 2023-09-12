The New York Jets have found themselves in a challenging situation after Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending Achilles injury during Monday Night Football. Rodgers, who joined the Jets earlier this offseason, unfortunately suffered this injury after just four plays into his debut with the team.

Zach Wilson, who stepped in after Rodgers’ injury and led the Jets to victory over the Buffalo Bills, is the team’s starting quarterback. However, reports are surfacing about them exploring the possibility of adding an experienced player backup.

This unexpected situation had everyone mentioning different names to step in as the new quarterback. Among the list of potential replacements was Tom Brady, but the team has contacted someone else to add depth at the position.

Jets Eye Former Chiefs Quarterback Chad Henne

As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, one of the quarterbacks the Jets have reached out to is Chad Henne. The quarterback retired after winning the Super Bowl against the Eagles last season as the backup to Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Henne played 13 years in the league dividing the time into stints at the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chiefs. Over his career, he has started 54 games, completing 59.4% of his passes for 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 63 interceptions.

Notably, Henne has a familiarity with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served as his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator during their time with the Jaguars from 2015 to 2017, which adds an intriguing dimension to this potential acquisition.

How Old Is Chad Henne?

Chad Henne is 38 years old.