The 2024 NFL season is heating up, and the New York Jets are gearing up for it. Aaron Rodgers is set to play his first full campaign with his new team, but the club may make a risky decision regarding the quarterback before the season kicks off.

Last offseason, the Jets decided to end their search for a reliable quarterback and signed a veteran. With the Packers willing to part ways with Aaron Rodgers, New York seized the perfect opportunity to acquire the signal-caller they had been seeking.

Rodgers arrived in the Big Apple with high expectations. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles during his first official game, abruptly ending his debut season with the Jets.

Jets are set to make a bold decision with Aaron Rodgers

The Jets’ hopes rest on what Aaron Rodgers can do for them this year. The veteran quarterback had a rough 2023 season, suffering an injury that quickly ended his year.

The team is eager to see him lead the offense, and it might happen sooner than expected. Although the season kicks off in a month, Rodgers may suit up a few weeks earlier.

This week, rumors surfaced that the Jets were interested in seeing Aaron Rodgers play in the preseason. Now, those rumors have been confirmed by head coach Robert Saleh.

“He’s going to be included in the conversations along with the coordinators and [general manager Joe Douglas] and we’re going to make the best decision for the team,” Saleh said Thursday, via the team’s official website, on Rodgers potentially playing in the preseason.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets

According to Saleh, Rodgers has been highly engaged during these weeks. The quarterback has even inquired about the possibility of participating in the preseason, indicating that he’s eager to play.

Has Aaron Rodgers fully recovered from his Achilles injury?

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, and the Jets are eager to see Aaron Rodgers in action. Last year, the quarterback suffered a torn Achilles after only three plays with his new team.

However, Rodgers appears to have fully recovered. While he could potentially see some action in the preseason, New York is cautious and may wait until Week 1 to have him back on the field.