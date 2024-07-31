Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets know this season is Super Bowl or bust. The legendary quarterback is 40-years old and retirement looks closer than ever in the NFL.

The Jets are all-in building a championship caliber roster with names such as Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Tyron Smith and Mike Williams. As a consequence, there’s no margin of error for head coach Robert Saleh.

However, it’s not going to be an easy task. First, they’ll have to survive the AFC East with contenders like the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Then, if Rodgers leads them to the playoffs, the road should pass through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What happened between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson?

Things didn’t start well for the New York Jets as cameras caught multiple heated exchanges between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. Now, the quarterback finally explained what happened with the star wide receiver.

“He’s got to get on my page, but I have to get on his page too, because he’s got a whole book that I need to understand fully. Skillset, ability, feel, rhythm and all the different things that he does out there. So, those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are, but there’s usually a smile on our face afterwards. At least one of us.”

Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson acknowledged that, although Rodgers has been many months with the team, that Achilles injury meant they had no time to build chemistry on the field.

“For me, it’s my job to be on my details and he’s been on me about those details. It’s truly enlightening for me every time we have problems like that, despite how it may look. Just because I am an emotional, passionate guy. So, when we lose, I might look a certain way, but in reality, all those conversations, those things are helping me be better for Aaron because he can make your life real easy.”