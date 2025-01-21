Trending topics:
MLB News: Teoscar Hernandez 'prays' for the Dodgers to make one last addition to their roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to make waves with their roster upgrades ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Teoscar Hernandez expressed hope for one more key addition.

By Santiago Tovar

Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after a single during the ninth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Sarah Stier/Getty Images Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after a single during the ninth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

If there’s one team that has dominated the headlines this offseason, it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers. With major acquisitions like Blake Snell and key re-signings, including Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers are confidently building a roster they believe can deliver in the 2025 MLB season.

Another name generating buzz around the team is Roki Sasaki. The Japanese phenom is expected to join the reigning World Series champions in 2025, bolstering an already star-studded squad. Despite these significant moves, Hernandez has openly expressed his thoughts on one more potential addition to the Dodgers’ roster.

Speaking on the Dodgers Territory Podcast with Sportsnet’s Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas, Hernandez shared his hope for a familiar face to return. “I’m praying to God that we can bring Kiké back. I miss Kiké, and I want him to be a Dodger,” Hernández said, referring to Enrique “Kike” Hernandez, a fan favorite and former Dodger.

While rumors have swirled about Hernandez rejoining the Dodgers, the team’s recent roster moves may complicate a potential reunion. Still, fans eagerly await updates on whether any other beloved names from last year’s championship team will don the iconic white and blue jersey again.

Could the Dodgers bring back Kike Hernandez?

The Dodgers face an intriguing decision if they choose to reunite with Kike Hernandez. With recent roster additions, the front office would need to evaluate whether there’s space for Hernandez. Accommodating him might require trading another player currently on the team.

Two weeks ago, MLB.com’s Sonja Chen speculated on this possibility, suggesting that the Dodgers might consider trading a veteran like Chris Taylor to make room. “With the 34-year-old utility player entering the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract (with a club option for 2026), the Dodgers likely would need to include cash in any potential deal,” Chen noted.

Evaluating Hernandez’s impact on the Dodgers

Kike Hernandez has been a versatile and impactful player throughout his career, appearing in 828 games and recording 527 hits, 302 runs, and 85 home runs. His contributions during his time with the Dodgers stand out, with 485 hits, 120 home runs, and 485 runs scored. His ability to provide depth across multiple positions made him a vital part of the team’s success.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

