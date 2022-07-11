With Jimmy Garoppolo's future still unclear, rumors about a potential trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerged last week. Here's what his agent had to say about it.

The 2022 NFL season is still a few months away but training camp is just around the corner. Therefore, most teams have already defined their quarterback situations, though many have yet to confirm who will be the starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo, however, remains the only big-name quarterback who still doesn't know what the future holds for him. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to go with Trey Lance this year, which would leave Jimmy G in limbo.

Garoppolo is expected to be traded once he completes rehab from his shoulder surgery, but where he could land is still unclear. Last week, a report claimed he could backup Tom Brady in Tampa, but his agent later denied it.

Jimmy Garoppolo to Bucs rumors are false, agent says

“He’s progressing well and on schedule,” Jimmy Garoppolo's agent Don Yee told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false.”

Garoppolo had already been the backup of Brady during their time together with the New England Patriots, so the idea of seeing that situation again looked unlikely. On top of that, it was financially impossible.

For Jimmy G to join the Bucs, he would have to either take a pay cut or be released by the Niners. With Baker Mayfield leaving the Browns for the Panthers, there are not many landing spots for Garoppolo out there. We'll have to wait and see how his situation plays out.