NFL News: Joe Burrow sets new Bengals record during game against Broncos

Joe Burrow continues to break records with the Cincinnati Bengals, this time doing so in the penultimate week of the NFL season during the game against the Denver Broncos.

Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldJoe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals

By Richard Tovar

Joe Burrow hasn’t had the best season in terms of wins with the Cincinnati Bengals, but when it comes to his individual stats, he has been improving week by week. Recently, he set a new franchise record after throwing a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos.

Before the game against the Broncos, Burrow had recorded just 39 touchdowns, tying him with Lamar Jackson for the top spot among quarterbacks in the league. However, after connecting with Tee Higgins for a touchdown, Burrow not only took sole possession of first place but also became the first Bengals quarterback to throw 40 touchdowns in a single season.

