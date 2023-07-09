The 2023 NFL season must be perfect for the Denver Broncos. The team wants Russell Wilson to succeed this year, and that’s why they are ready to ‘add’ an elite running back to bolster the quarterback’s offense.

Last year, the Broncos had high expectations on what Russell Wilson could do for them. The team from Colorado mada a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for the quarterback, looking for a top player to lead the team.

Unfortunately, the AFC West squad was far from the objectives. The team ended at the bottom of the division with a disappointing 5-12 record, but now they are working really had to leave that season behind and succeed in the 2023 campaign.

Elite running back is set to join Russell Wilson in the Broncos this year

Denver really needs to have an almost perfect 2023 season. Russell Wilson didn’t have a great campaign, and he definitely didn’t live up to the expectations that the fans had on him for his first year in Colorado.

However, it seems like things will be different this time. Denver has added Sean Payton, and he knows how to work with elite quarterbacks. The head coach had a terrific offense with the New Orleans Saints, so the Broncos’ front office wants exactly the same for their squad.

Payton is aware that a quarterback is not the only relevant piece in an offense. Last year, the Broncos struggled to have a solid ground attack due to injuries, but now they are ready to ‘add’ a running back to help Wilson succeed.

Javonte Williams, 23, sustained a torn ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. This injury left him out of the fields for the remainder of the 2022 season, but now he seems ready to join the team for the training camp.

“It’s just all about the evaluation, how the Broncos feel about it,” Williams said. “Just seeing how I feel, moving, just trying to get my speed back to normal, things like that.”

During the offseason, the Broncos signed former Cincinnati Bengals player Samaje Perine for their backfield. However, if Williams is ready and healthy, he’s set to be the starting running back.