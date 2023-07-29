Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years. This team, led by Patrick Mahomes, could become one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

A few months ago, Kelce and Mahomes had a performance for the ages to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Now, the Chiefs have one goal in mind: back-to-back championships. However, it won’t be easy in a very crowded AFC with rivals like the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

Travis Kelce starts a fight in training camp

Travis Kelce was seen throwing a punch at Jack Cochrane during practice at training camp. The tight end had just received a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the end zone and after the play got contact by the defensive player.

In the sequence, after Kelce makes the catch, Cochrane tries to strip the football from him. However, the star tight end saw this as something unnecessary and answered by throwing a punch with his left arm. The linebacker pushed him back and then both stopped.

After the incident, Travis Kelce admitted he made a big mistake for almost starting a fight. “Gotta be a better teammate. Gotta be a better leader. Plain and simple.”