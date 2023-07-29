The Miami Dolphins have a great roster to become a contender in the AFC. The names speak for themselves: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or Xavien Howard. A few months ago, Jalen Ramsey was added to that list.

However, during a practice at training camp this week, Ramsey suffered a big left knee injury. The star cornerback had surgery for a full meniscus repair and is expected to be out until December.

As a consequence, with a new season of the NFL in the horizon, the Miami Dolphins immediately searched for his replacement. Now, the name they have chosen is very surprising.

Eli Apple is new player of the Miami Dolphins

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Eli Apple will sign a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins to become the possible replacement of Jalen Ramsey at cornerback.

Apple played the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and also had experience with the New York Giants (2016-2018), the New Orleans Saints (2018-2019) and the Carolina Panthers (2020).

The move is definitely controversial because last season he had a very heated exchange of words with his new teammate, Tyreek Hill. On that occasion, before Bengals-Dolphins in Week 4, the wide receiver said: “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I owe you.”

Now, Tyreek Hill has already reacted to the arrival of Eli Apple with a hilarious message on Twitter. “Monday practice gonna be fun.” It will be entertaining indeed.