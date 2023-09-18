The Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t keep their good momentum going for much longer. They kicked off the NFL season with a big divisional win, but failed to replicate that vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Most of their struggles and wounds were self-inflicted, with Jimmy Garoppolo failing to take care of the football, and the running game not giving him any sort of help.

That’s why stellar running back Josh Jacobs entered the history books for the wrong reasons, becoming the first reigning NFL rushing champion since the 1970 merger to finish a game with negative rushing yards.

Josh Jacobs Makes Negative Record

“I feel like I’ve just got to do more, honestly,” Jacobs said. “We need to address where we went wrong and improve from there. I don’t think we just need a next game and flush it. I don’t think that would create a winning culture.”

Jacobs and the Raiders starred in a months-long contract standoff, and it even seemed like he was ready to hold out if he didn’t get the kind of money he was looking for.

Of course, he’ll look to get more than the -2 yards on nine carries he had in Sunday’s disappointing effort next week, as the team’s offense doesn’t do well when he’s not at his best.