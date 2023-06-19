The entire NFL eagerly anticipates Justin Jefferson’s next contract and how much he will earn. However, the Minnesota Vikings have not yet extended an offer for a new deal, and the wide receiver has expressed his honest take on the situation.

There’s no doubt that Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the league right now. The former Louisiana State player entered the league in 2020 with the 22nd-overall pick, and he has lived up to the expectations so far.

Four years have passed, and the Vikings now face the decision of their next move with the 24-year-old. They have exercised the fifth-year option, guaranteeing him a payment of $19.7 million in 2024. However, what Justin Jefferson truly anticipates is a contract extension that he hopes will materialize in the near future.

Justin Jefferson speaks candidly about the Vikings not yet offering him a new deal

In just three seasons, Justin Jefferson has emerged as one of the premier wide receivers in the entire league. The former LSU player boasts impressive statistics, with 324 receptions for 4,825 yards (68.1% catch percentage) and 25 touchdowns. These numbers are on pace to shatter multiple records.

The Vikings are well aware of Jefferson’s value. As he enters his fourth season in the NFL, Minnesota has exercised the fifth-year option available in his contract. However, it is evident that they intend to offer him an extension to secure his services for future campaigns.

As of today, the former LSU player has not received any offer from the NFC North squad. However, this is not a problem for him, as he wants to continue playing for the Vikings and knows that a proposal will arrive at any moment.

“Will I be here? Oh yeah,” Jefferson said. “(The contract) is not really something I’m really worrying about. It’s really about doing what I need to do to get this team to where we want to go.”

The absence of an offer did not deter Jefferson from attending the mandatory minicamp. He aims to demonstrate his commitment to Minnesota by working diligently and preparing to have another amazing season with the Vikings.