Minnesota Vikings standout Justin Jefferson was livid after his team's tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams, blaming poor play-calling and lack of energy.

The Minnesota Vikings' playoff hopes suffered a massive setback on Sunday. Mike Zimmer's team couldn't get past the Los Angeles Rams' juggernaut and struggled to move the chains all day long.

Dalvin Cook wasn't able to suit up for this game and Adam Thielen reaggravated his injury, leaving Justin Jefferson as the only healthy playmaker at Kirk Cousins' disposal. And even though he delivered big time with 116 yards, it just wasn't enough.

To make things even worst, the LSU standout was livid at his teammates and his coach after the loss, calling them out and their lack of energy and criticizing Zimmer's playcalling in the red zone.

Justin Jefferson Rips His Teammates After Loss To Rams

“I felt it as soon as I came into the locker room," Jefferson said after the game. "I was trying to pick up the guys and everything, but still came out slow, still didn’t come out with that energy that we needed to, especially with this type of team.”

Jefferson Criticizes Playcalling In The Red Zone

"I feel we should be more aggressive" the young star told the media, adding that he doesn't call the plays. “We definitely let them (the defense) down. (…) We gotta find a way to get in the end zone.”

Record Night For Justin Jefferson

It wasn't all bad for Jefferson, at least when it comes to his résumé. He topped Odell Beckham Jr. and broke the record for most receiving yards for a receiver in his two first years in the league:

"Jefferson needed just 21 yards to surpass Beckham's record of 2,755 receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league, which he set in 2014 and 2015 with the Giants," the Vikings reported on their website.

Now, the Vikings sit at a mediocre 7-8 record and can only make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Even so, the Cardinals, 49ers, Eagles, and even Saints have a better shot at the postseason right now.