Kyle Shanahan suffered one of the most crushing losses in his career against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. He was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons which blew that famous 28-3 lead due to an epic comeback of Tom Brady in Super Bowl 51.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Shanhan admitted he offered Belichick the opportunity to join the San Francisco 49ers during an interview with the TK Show podcast.

“I did make him an offer. I threw it out to him. He loves football so much that you never know. I know he just loves football in its simplest form. So, I threw it all out to him. Whatever he wanted to do. He was very nice and appreciative, but he politely turned me down.”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

Despite of that letdown, Kyle Shanahan saw the positive side of things as he totally expects Bill Belichick’s comeback in 2025. In fact, the 49ers coach pointed out a possible destination for the future Hall of Famer.

“I’m sure he’s going to be back in the league next year and I could be going against him. He could be in the NFC West. It would have sucked if he came here and then he was going against us. So, that’s the stuff you have to be careful about.”