NFL News: Kyle Van Noy takes big shot at Chiefs after controversial Ravens loss

Kyle Van Noy explained a concerning situation which occurred during the game between Chiefs and Ravens.

Kyle Van Noy linebacker of the Baltimore Ravens
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesKyle Van Noy linebacker of the Baltimore Ravens

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens suffered a crushing 27-20 loss in Week 1 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a game which went to the wire.

In the final play of the game, Lamar Jackson threw a pass to Isaiah Likely and the referees ruled it as a touchdown. However, when John Harbaugh already decided to go for two, the sequence was reviewed because the tight end had a toe out of bounds.

So, that chapter of a big rivalry in the NFL left a lot of controversy on both sides. In fact, many experts believed there might be a rematch to clinch a Super Bowl berth. Now, Kyle Van Noy denounced another huge situation.

What happened with Kyle Van Noy and Chiefs?

The Baltimore Ravens confirmed Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in Week 1. The linebacker didn’t hold back criticizing the lack of action from the Chiefs’ medical staff.

“I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation. I was supposed to see an ophthalmologist and they took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room which, to me, is just unacceptable.”

In fact, the defensive player took a subtle shot at the Chiefs’ staff remembering how they were graded as one of the worst in the league by their own players in an NFLPA survey.

“I understand why Kansas City, the players, have given that training room an F because with my experience, I would have probably gave them an F too.The way it took time was super unprofessional to me, especially because there were people in there too. One of the doctors, or the friend of the doctor was in there double-cup fisted, styrofoam cups like everything was good and I just felt that was unprofessional.”

