With training camp just around the corner, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still haven't reached an agreement on a contract extension. Check out what the QB had to say about that.

The Baltimore Ravens have a situation to deal with right now. Lamar Jackson is entering the option year of his rookie contract. He's set to make around $23 million and still looking to sign a contract extension.

A former NFL MVP, Jackson is one of the best young gunslingers in the league. He's the deadliest running QB we've seen since Michael Vick and should be a no-brainer to get an extension.

Nonetheless, all the silence regarding that situation has prompted plenty of speculation on social media. Jackson recently posted "I need $" on his social media accounts, and most people thought it was a message to the front office.

NFL News: Lamar Jackson Claims Social Media Post Wasn't A Shot At The Ravens

That's why the Louisville product had to address the situation and reaffirm that he's not trying to take a shot at the Ravens. He stated that contract negotiations are still ongoing, and he's not going to take those talks to social media:

"I don't know why people are blowing it up," Jackson told USA Today. "They just take anything that's posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don't take it too seriously."

"They're making it seem like I'm talking to the Ravens when I'm not," Jackson added. "Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain't about that though. I'm not putting my business life on social media. I won't ever do that. I won't put my personal life on social media. I'll show stuff, but I won't throw subliminal [messages] out. That's not me."

He Hopes To Sign A New Deal Before Training Camp, Won't Threaten To Hold Out

Jackson also claimed that he hopes to sign a deal before training camp. Also, he denied the rumors about potentially holding out like most of the NFL superstars have done over the past couple of years:

"Hopefully," Jackson said. "I'm not going to say 'yeah' right now. Hopefully, but it's God's timing. I don't have that [holding out] on my mind."

But even though Jackson seems committed to the Ravens and their project, they should be wary of getting too confident. We've seen this situation in the past, and he should be the last guy they want to mess with right now.