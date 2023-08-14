Ezekiel Elliott’s days as a free agent have come to an end. The Dallas Cowboys were interested in re-signing him for the 2023 NFL season, but the running back has rejected them to join an unexpected AFC team.

Earlier this year, the Cowboys decided it was time to part ways with one of their running backs. Dallas released Ezekiel Elliott in a highly surprising move by the NFC East team, but they immediately regretted their decision.

A few weeks later, it was revealed that the team was interested in re-signing Elliott for less money. However, he has turned down this option by joining another team for the upcoming campaign.

Ezekiel Elliott agrees terms with surprising AFC team to play the 2023 season

Ezekiel Elliott will play for his second NFL team this year. After being released by the Cowboys, the experienced running back started searching for a club interested in his services, and he has finally found one.

After a positive visit, the New England Patriots have agreed terms with Ezekiel Elliott for a one-year, $6 million contract. The AFC East team was interested in surrounding Mac Jones with more talent, and a top running back was their priority.

As of today, Rhaemondre Stevenson is the starting running back for the six-time Super Bowl champions. However, rumors suggest that the Patriots could still be interested in Dalvin Cook despite Zeke’s addition.

Zeke, 28, had an outstanding rookie season with 1,631 yards on 322 carries and 15 touchdowns. Although he has faced challenges in demonstrating his value in recent years, he will find a fresh opportunity in Boston this year.