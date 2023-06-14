The NFL is facing a huge problem, and Najee Harris is aware of it. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is not happy at all with how things are working nowadays in the league, and he might have just started a ‘war’ against all the teams.

Najee Harris was drafted by the Steelers in 2021 with the 24th-overall pick. The former Alabama player made everyone forget about James Conner quickly, with back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards.

The Steelers backfield has a reliable running back on Najee Harris. The 25-year-old has already been selected for the Pro Bowl (as an alternate in 2021), and it seems like his career still has a long way to go.

Najee Harris slams the entire NFL for not treating running backs as they should

Running backs are having a really hard time as of today. Several elite players are not receiving long-term deals, while other ones are even being released by teams that want to save some money.

During this offseason, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook were released; Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Josh Jacobs received the franchise tag; Austin Ekeler’s trade request was downplayed by the Chargers; and Aaron Jones took a huge pay cut before the free agency to stay with the Packers.

Amid these problems, Najee Harris decided to speak about the situation. As a running back, he’s scared of living the same thing as the mentioned players, but he doesn’t really understand the reason why they are being treated like this. Now, he shared his thoughts on the matter, and they may start a ‘war’ against the entire league.

“To see people like that get released, especially in my position, it’s like, damn, what did they do?” Harris said at Steelers minicamp, via ESPN. “Is it because of their age? You know what I mean? Dalvin Cook is coming off of multiple 1,000 yard seasons. What? I don’t know. Is it money from the team? They got to pay somebody? I don’t know. But it’s eye-opening, for sure.”