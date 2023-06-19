The Pittsburgh Steelers will once again entrust the offense to Kenny Pickett this year. The quarterback is determined to improve and succeed this season, and he has now found a new best friend in the team’s locker room who could potentially help him in achieving his goals.

It will be a challenging season for the Steelers. The team selected Kenny Pickett in last year’s draft with the 20th-overall pick. After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement announcement, they chose a new quarterback to lead their offense last year.

Pickett played 13 games, but only started in 12 in his first season (7-5 record). He completed 245 passes out of 389 attempts (63.0%), with 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and the Steelers are confident that these numbers will only improve in the upcoming years.

Kenny Pickett’s new best friend in the Steelers’ locker room is eager to help him succeed

The Steelers face a challenging 2022 season as the Ravens and Bengals in the AFC North have shown significant improvement, surpassing Pittsburgh’s dominance in the division. Having won the division five times in the past decade, the Black and Yellow club now need to step up their game to reclaim their position at the top.

With Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement and no prepared replacement, the Steelers found themselves in need of a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. They ultimately selected Kenny Pickett, who had played for Pittsburgh in college and was already familiar with the city.

Pickett had a promising rookie season, but the Steelers are optimistic that he will make significant strides this year. Fortunately, they acquired a new weapon for him during the offseason who could greatly contribute to his success. Allen Robinson is poised to become one of his primary targets, and both players are diligently working to develop a better understanding of each other during the minicamps.

“I love Allen,” Pickett said earlier this week. “He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. When you have that, you’re going to get there sooner or later. Definitely sooner with him because of his work ethic and how much communication he has with myself and the stuff we’ve been doing when no one’s watching.“