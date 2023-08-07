Jared Goff has received disconcerting news from his team’s front office. In preparation for the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions have signed a new quarterback to contend with the former Rams player for the starting role.

In 2021, the Lions opted to part ways with Matthew Stafford, securing multiple draft picks from the Rams and substituting the quarterback with Jared Goff. It was a gamble that, up to this point, has only proven beneficial for Los Angeles.

In two years with the Lions, Jared Goff has really struggled to achieve success. For oddsmakers, Detroit is the strongest squad in the NFC North, and the quarterback must live up to the expectations to keep his job for at least one more season.

Lions put pressure on Jared Goff by signing a new quarterback

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Hendon Hooker, who’s poised to be Goff’s backup. However, he’s recovering from a knee injury, so Detroit decided to sign another quarterback to cover him during his absence.

A few days ago, the NFC North team hosted Teddy Bridgewater for a cisit. Now, the team has signed the former first-round pick to challenge Jared Goff for the starting quarterback role.

While Bridgewater isn’t slated to take the starting role, he could pose a significant challenge for Goff. Teddy spent the 2022 season with the Dolphins, where he participated in just five games, completing 49 passes out of 79 attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and an equal number of interceptions.