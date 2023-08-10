Jared Goff’s offense has lost a player for the 2023 NFL campaign. Ahead of their debut in the preseason, the Detroit Lions received some surprising news, as a 27-year-old running back has abruptly decided to retire from football.

As per oddsmakers, the Lions are genuine contenders this year. The team finished last season with a 9-8 record and, although they didn’t make it to the playoffs, they left a positive impression on their fans.

Detroit is determined to meet the expectations, although it undoubtedly won’t be an easy feat. They have assembled a highly competitive roster to support Jared Goff in his quest for success. However, a setback occurred as he lost a key player from his offense due to retirement.

Jared Goff’s teammate retires from the NFL at age 27

Running backs are experiencing tough challenges this year. Some players have not received the contract extensions they desired, others decided to take a paycut to continue playing, and others are even retiring from football.

Earlier this year, Sony Michel, a two-time Super Bowl champion, decided to quit football at age of 27. Now, another running back has followed his steps, and the Lions have suffered the consequences.

Just 18 days after re-signing with Detroit, Justin Jackson has retired from the NFL. The team announced on Thursday about the decision of the 27-year-old running back, who was expected to be the team’s primary kick returner this season.

Jackson was set to compete with Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson for the No. 3 RB role, backing up rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Following his retirement, the Lions revealed the acquisition of Benny Snell Jr., former Steelers player, to step in and fill the vacancy.