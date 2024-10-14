NFL News: Lions’ Dan Campbell reveals Aidan Hutchinson's recovery time after major leg injury

Bad news for the Detroit Lions, straight from head coach Dan Campbell. Unfortunately, Aidan Hutchinson is facing a long recovery from the leg injury that shocked everyone during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
According to Campbell, Hutchinson will need about 4 to 6 months to fully recover and return to football. The head coach confirmed that Hutchinson is out for the rest of the season, something many had already suspected after seeing the video of his injury while sacking Dak Prescott.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.