NFL News: Lions’ Dan Campbell reveals Aidan Hutchinson's recovery time after major leg injury

The Detroit Lions will be without Aidan Hutchinson for an extended period, as his recovery will take several weeks, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Bad news for the Detroit Lions, straight from head coach Dan Campbell. Unfortunately, Aidan Hutchinson is facing a long recovery from the leg injury that shocked everyone during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Campbell, Hutchinson will need about 4 to 6 months to fully recover and return to football. The head coach confirmed that Hutchinson is out for the rest of the season, something many had already suspected after seeing the video of his injury while sacking Dak Prescott.

Developing story…