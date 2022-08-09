Despite the early reports of improvement, it now seems like Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense is struggling mightily in training camp.

Just over a week ago, Bill Belichick showered Mac Jones in praise. He claimed the second-year gunslinger was 'making significant strides' and that he was far ahead of where he was at this point in his rookie season.

Jones also raved about new eating habits and a revamped workout routine. The word around the league was that he bulked up and was ready to take a leap forward in his sophomore season.

Now, however, it seems like that may not be the case. Reports from the Patriots' 10th day of training camp claim the offense has been nothing short of a disaster as they try to get by in the post-Josh McDaniels era:

NFL News: Pats Offense Struggling In Training Camp

"They couldn’t run block. They couldn’t pass block. There was miscommunication with offensive targets," wrote Mike Daniels of The Providence Journal. "There was an interception on an errant throw. More often than not, Jones had little time to throw the ball due to the relentless Patriots pass rush. It didn’t take a football expert to see that Jones and his offensive teammates were frustrated throughout Monday’s practice."

Mac Jones Had Several 'Moments Of Uncertainty'

“Mac Jones had some moments of uncertainty a yr ago in training camp but not nearly as many as you would expect for a rook," Mike Giardi reported. "This summer? Far more. Yes, it is early August. There’s time. However, the install started back in the spring & you’d like more comfort and success.”

"To clarify, this isn't all on Mac," Giardi added. "Blocking has been poor (they haven't been able to run the ball a lick in camp) and last night, there were a number of times Mac had to hold because receivers weren't open. Not a wonderful combination."

This is far from ideal, obviously. And the fact that the Dolphins and Jets look much better ahead of this season only makes things worse. But then again, one knows better than to count out Bill Belichick this early in the season.