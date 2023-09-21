The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of losing one of their defensive captains. Micah Parsons, star linebacker for the NFC East team, is seriously considering a major position change and has already begun practicing for it.

In 2021, the Cowboys made a life-changing decision by selecting Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. He was definitely the best player of the position, and he has proven it in three seasons with the team.

Parsons has quickly became a leader for Dallas, being a threat for any rival. However, it seems like being a dominant defense is not enough for him, as he’s considering to join the offense soon.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons contemplating position change in near future

Micah Parsons wants to try if he is a dominant in other position as he is as a linebacker. He’s definitely one of the best defensives in the league, but could he also be a top-tier player in the offense?

According to Pat McAfee, Micah Parsons has revealed that he has taken some reps at tight end during practices. According to the linebacker, he would want to play some snaps in this new position soon.

“Big Mike [McCarthy] actually let me get a couple scout team reps at tight end,” Parsons said. “He might not let y’all know that, I probably shouldn’t have spilled the tea.“

What is Micah Parsons’ contract with the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons is still playing under his rookie contract. Back in 2021, he signed a 4-year, $17 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, but reporst indicate that he’ll get a contract extension soon.