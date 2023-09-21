The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. Last season, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

Furthermore, the NFC East will be really tough in the near future. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and now has a better roster, the Giants are on a great rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and Washington are improving thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Now, when everything seemed on track for the Dallas Cowboys with a 2-0 record, they are facing another huge problem. One of their best players is out for the rest of the season in the NFL. These are the details.

Is Trevon Diggs injured with Dallas Cowboys?

According to reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, Trevon Diggs has a torn ACL on his left knee and won’t return with the Cowboys during the 2023 season. It all happened during Thursday’s practice before the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

A few months ago, the star cornerback signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with Dallas. Now, one of the best defenses in the NFL suffered a massive hit. This could derail their championship hopes facing teams like the Eagles or the 49ers.

Trevon Diggs had to leave the facilities on crutches and that’s why, even before a MRI confirmed the extent of the injury, Dak Prescott feared the worst. “Some of you saw him leaving the field, so prayers to him. Simple as that.”