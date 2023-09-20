Dak Prescott and Sauce Gardner have shown that rivalries stay on the field. After the match between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets, both players shared a wholesome moment, acknowledging each other’s talent and abilities.

This year, the Cowboys are considered one of the top teams in the NFL. It appears to be a pivotal season for Dak Prescott, who must demonstrate that he is the franchise quarterback the team has long sought.

As for the Jets, they are facing a challenging year. Following Aaron Rodgers‘ Achilles injury, it is expected that this team will rely on its defense, with Sauce Gardner as one of their main stars.

Dak Prescott and Sauce Gardner exchange praises after the Cowboys vs. Jets game

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season had a very attractive game in Texas. The Cowboys received the visit of the Jets, who were trying to prove that they are still a solid team even without Aaron Rodgers.

Dallas won the game with a final score of 30-10, solidifying their status as one of the top teams in the entire league. Despite the loss, Sauce Gardner acknowledged Dak Prescott’s talent, and the quarterback also recognized the cornerback’s abilities.

“Why challenge the best player on the team?” Prescott asked Gardner when the cornerback inquired about why he didn’t throw any passes to his zone. “I owe you something,” the quarterback said to the Jets player after he dropped a ball that could have been a pick-six.