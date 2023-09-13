The much-anticipated showdown between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on Monday was expected to be a thrilling affair, primarily because it marked the debut of Aaron Rodgers with his new team.

Fans were eager to witness Rodgers in action with a different jersey, but the excitement was short-lived. Unfortunately, Rodgers’ season took a devastating turn as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, ending his campaign after just four plays.

As news of Rodgers’ season-ending injury spread, speculation began regarding who the Jets might sign as a replacement. Interestingly, one of the teams that emerged as a potential trade partner was the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones Discusses Potential Trade with the Jets

Dallas made one of the most shocking moves of the offseason a few weeks ago when they traded for Trey Lance with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite having a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott and a solid backup, Jerry Jones made the deal without consulting anyone.

Therefore, they now boost three quarterbacks on the roster. That’s why it was mentioned as a possibility that New York went for one of their choices behind Prescott, specifically veteran Cooper Rush. However, the owner of the team denied that possibility in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“I can’t imagine what it would be. But the facts are, just as they do, we could need Rush in a play. And we did last year. We did the year before. Especially when you got all the promise we got, to compromise yourself with the depth at that position would be very unlikely.”

How Old Is Cooper Rush?

Cooper Rush is 29 years old.