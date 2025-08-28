A photograph of Micah Parsons at Dallas Fort Worth Airport has sparked a new controversy on social media amid speculation that the player was traveling to Green Bay to finalize the details of a potential trade and leave the Cowboys. However, according to a report by Jane Slater, that speculation is completely false.

“The answer is no (not traveling to Green Bay). He is going to get a second opinion on his back. He’s been dealing with what he describes as back tightness. They did an MRI on him on Sunday, he came back clear. It looks like he is seeking some sort of resolution here. If there is not a medical diagnosis for that back and he decides that he is going to sit out these games, he is looking at over a million dollars a week of game checks that he will be missing out on.”

In recent weeks, Parsons has requested to leave the Dallas Cowboys through a trade because he has not reached an agreement with Jerry Jones for a contract extension. This has suddenly positioned the Green Bay Packers as a possible destination, as the team’s general manager, Brian Gutekunst, has not ruled out that option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Micah Parsons get traded?

No. Micah Parsons has not been traded yet, but, with just one week until the Cowboys’ regular season opener in Philadelphia, rumors of a shocking move continue to grow.

Amid the contract dispute, there are many factors to consider. Jerry Jones seems to have all the leverage since, due to the franchise tag, he technically has Parsons secured for the next three years.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones and Cowboys have reportedly made final decision on whether to trade Micah Parsons to Packers

Is Micah Parsons leaving the Cowboys?

For now, Micah Parsons is not leaving the Cowboys, but that could change at any moment. As a pressure tactic, Micah has hinted that he might sit out games during the regular season. However, there are two very different scenarios depending on several medical opinions.

Advertisement

If the MRIs continue to come back clear, the defensive star will lose a lot of money by voluntarily not playing with the Cowboys. On the other hand, if the player manages to get a doctor to diagnose him with that back tightness, it would allow him to achieve his goal of not playing without losing money week by week.

Advertisement