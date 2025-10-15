Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season gets underway with a clash between division rivals when the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers face each other on “Thursday Night Football.” It will be Joe Flacco‘s second start for Zac Taylor‘s team, hoping to take down Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers at home.

Even though Rodgers joined Pittsburgh this year, Flacco is familiar with facing both the 4x NFL MVP and the Steelers head coach. That experience is giving Taylor reason for optimism, as the Bengals head coach warned Tomlin and company that Flacco may know how to beat them.

“I think it matters,” Taylor said, via Steeler Nation. “Yeah. Absolutely. He knows their style of play. He knows their level of aggression on defense and played against most of their guys over there. He was in Indy last year and played against them. Been in Cleveland.

“So yeah, played them as much as anybody has. I mean obviously he’s probably played them more than anybody has in this league that’s currently playing. So, I think he’s got a great sense of what it takes to win.”

Joe Flacco was traded to the Bengals during the 2025 season.

Joe Flacco’s record against Tomlin, Steelers

With Tomlin coaching the Steelers since 2007 and Flacco playing for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018, they were involved in plenty of AFC North clashes. But the veteran quarterback continued to face Pittsburgh in the NFL even after leaving Baltimore.

“I have so many great memories of playing these guys and so much respect for them as a team, even though they’ve changed over the years,” said Flacco, who is 11-11 against the Steelers. “There’s still a lot of those same guys, familiar faces. Just a lot of respect for what they’ve been able to do, and always battling against those guys. You know you’re in for a good one.”

In 22 games against Tomlin’s Steelers, Flacco threw 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, with a career passing rating of 85.4. However, his record against Rodgers paints a little different picture.

Joe Flacco still winless against Aaron Rodgers

Flacco is 0-3 against the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, with their most recent meeting dating back to 2019, when Flacco played for the Denver Broncos. This week’s “Thursday Night Football” showdown will see them face each other 16 years after their first clash, when Flacco’s Ravens lost 27-14 to Rodgers and the Packers in 2009.

