NFL News: Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin could lose Steelers coach after 2025 season

Success is always attractive, and the Pittsburgh Steelers may be a victim of it. Following a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin could lose a key coach at the end of the campaign.

The Steelers have started the 2025 season on the right foot. With Aaron Rodgers under center, the offense has thrived, but he is not the only factor contributing to their success.

Arthur Smith joined the Steelers in 2024, but his tenure in Pittsburgh may not last much longer. He has become an appealing candidate for other clubs after helping revitalize Rodgers’ career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Arthur Smith could leave the Steelers in 2026 for a head coaching job

When the Steelers acquired Aaron Rodgers this offseason, many questioned how the offense would perform. Six games into the 2025 season, it seems they made the right decision.

Arthur Smith, the team’s offensive coordinator, has worked seamlessly with Rodgers and the rest of the squad. Now, his success could attract interest from other teams seeking a head coach.

Advertisement

see also Steelers News: Mike Tomlin blasts Browns for trading Joe Flacco to Bengals

According to Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans are expected to pursue Arthur Smith for their vacant head coaching position in 2026. The AFC South club recently fired Brian Callahan and views Smith as a top candidate for next offseason.

Advertisement

Smith, a former offensive coordinator in Tennessee, most recently served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021 to 2023. With Cam Ward as the starting quarterback and considering what he accomplished with Rodgers, the Titans could offer him a second chance next year.