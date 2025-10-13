Steelers News: Mike Tomlin blasts Browns for trading Joe Flacco to Bengals

In what has been one of the most significant moves in recent weeks across the NFL, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a blockbuster trade, sending Joe Flacco to Zac Taylor’s squad. The entire AFC North took notice, and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t take long to react to the news.

During a press conference, the head coach of the team now led on the field by Aaron Rodgers took a hard shot at the Browns‘ front office, calling the move anything but smart.

“Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a QB you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that’s hurting in that area. But that’s just my personal feeling,” Tomlin said.

Joe Flacco’s arrival in Cincinnati sparked a wave of reactions, including those from the Steelers’ head coach, who—judging by his words—strongly disagreed with the decision made by Browns GM Andrew Berry.

An experienced replacement for Burrow

In a stunning turn of events that underscores the Cincinnati Bengals’ desperation to salvage their year without the injured Joe Burrow, the team has executed a rare inter-division trade, acquiring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the rival Cleveland Browns.

Just weeks after being benched in Cleveland in favor of a rookie, the former Super Bowl MVP is now immediately tasked with stabilizing a Bengals offense that has plummeted since Burrow’s injury.

Cincinnati is banking on the 40-year-old’s experience and strong arm to keep their playoff hopes breathing, even if it means importing a player from their arch-rival, one whose recent turnover issues with the Browns were substantial. This unprecedented swap highlights the precarious state of the Queen City’s franchise and sets the stage for a dramatic second half of the season.