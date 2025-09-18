Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers will reportedly lose Aaron Rodgers key teammate to injury for game against Patriots

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost another important name on the depth chart for Aaron Rodgers' offense.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have faced a grueling battle with injuries at the start of the 2025 NFL season. On defense, the list of absences began with names like Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, and Derrick Harmon.

After the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Tomlin confirmed that linebacker Alex Highsmith would also be out for several weeks, and it was later confirmed that defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk had been placed on Injured Reserve.

Now, just before a key matchup with the New England Patriots, the offense led by Aaron Rodgers will also suffer the consequences after a major injury was revealed that will impact the depth chart.

Advertisement

Who is injured with the Pittsburgh Steelers for game against Patriots?

Max Scharping is injured for the Pittsburgh Steelers and will not play in the game against the New England Patriots. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the outlook is not optimistic for the offensive lineman.

“Sources: Steelers interior OL Max Scharping suffered a knee injury during today’s practice and the fear is that it’s significant. He’ll have an MRI to confirm the severity. A tough reality for a key depth piece for Pittsburgh.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers before game against Patriots

see also

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers before game against Patriots

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers issues warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers about Mike Vrabel's Patriots
NFL

Aaron Rodgers issues warning to Mike Tomlin's Steelers about Mike Vrabel's Patriots

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin's Steelers ahead of game with Patriots
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin's Steelers ahead of game with Patriots

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers host wide receiver, former Aaron Rodgers teammate with the Packers
NFL

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers host wide receiver, former Aaron Rodgers teammate with the Packers

The 25 best Texas Rangers icons in MLB history: From Nolan Ryan to Beltre
MLB

The 25 best Texas Rangers icons in MLB history: From Nolan Ryan to Beltre

Better Collective Logo