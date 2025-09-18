Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have faced a grueling battle with injuries at the start of the 2025 NFL season. On defense, the list of absences began with names like Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, and Derrick Harmon.

After the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Tomlin confirmed that linebacker Alex Highsmith would also be out for several weeks, and it was later confirmed that defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk had been placed on Injured Reserve.

Now, just before a key matchup with the New England Patriots, the offense led by Aaron Rodgers will also suffer the consequences after a major injury was revealed that will impact the depth chart.

Who is injured with the Pittsburgh Steelers for game against Patriots?

Max Scharping is injured for the Pittsburgh Steelers and will not play in the game against the New England Patriots. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the outlook is not optimistic for the offensive lineman.

“Sources: Steelers interior OL Max Scharping suffered a knee injury during today’s practice and the fear is that it’s significant. He’ll have an MRI to confirm the severity. A tough reality for a key depth piece for Pittsburgh.”

