NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers before game against Patriots

Aaron Rodgers spoke convincingly about the Steelers' need to bounce back after their loss to the Seahawks. It's still not time to hit the panic button against the Patriots.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is convinced that the loss against the Seattle Seahawks could be a good thing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. For that reason, the quarterback sent a clear message about how they should respond in the next game visiting the Patriots.

“I don’t like getting to binary, but, winning. That’s a good response. We can’t get attached to the binary system that our league is judged on necessarily because it’s a 17-game season and the process has to be great.”

Surprisingly, Rodgers is perhaps the player who has shown the most calm, avoiding overreacting to an unexpected home loss. Now, the veteran knows it’s time to regroup and not look back if they want to reach their goal of competing for the Super Bowl.

What’s next game for Steelers?

The next game for the Steelers will be a visit to Foxborough in Week 3 to play against the New England Patriots. After that, a long trip to Dublin awaits for the first NFL regular-season game in Ireland, facing the Vikings. Rodgers mentioned that he sees the locker room ready for the challenge.

“I haven’t seen anybody hang in their heads. The most important thing is that this is a marathon and not a sprint. Can’t ride the ups and downs. You have to embrace the results that happen and take a look at your process every single week, whether it’s a win on the scoreboard or a loss. Great competitors know that sometimes their best is not going to be good enough on some days. As long as we stay on those things, game days will take care of themselves.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
