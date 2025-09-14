Mike Tomlin was visibly disappointed after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost their home opener 31-17 against the Seahawks. The key moment of the game came with 12:46 left in the fourth quarter, when rookie Kaleb Johnson misjudged a kickoff return under the NFL’s new rules. That practically ‘gifted’ Seattle a touchdown to take a 24-14 lead.

“It’s just interesting that we were in a close game last week and special teams broke it open in our favor. This week, we’re in a close ball game and a special teams play broke it open in our opponents favor. That’s life in this business at this level. I got a desire for us to be cleaner. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m really disappointed. We’ll get better. We have to.”

Why did Steelers lose to Seahawks?

The Steelers lost to the Seahawks due to multiple mistakes in all three phases of the game. However, there is no doubt that the turning point was Kaleb Johnson’s costly play on special teams.

This was Tomlin’s response about what happened on that kickoff return. “It was just poor judgment by a young player.” Moments later, a reporter asked him if that’s something they specifically work or not in practice. The head coach’s message was very clear. “Every day of our lives.”

