Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are definitely in trouble after a 31-17 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The defense failed again, collapsing in clutch moments, in a unit that was missing DeShon Elliott, Derrick Harmon, and Joey Porter Jr. for this game.

Now, they will have to face the coming weeks without Alex Highsmith after the head coach confirmed another injury. “Highsmith had a high ankle sprain. We were down some bodies going into the game. We absorbed some attrition in game and many of those guys are new. So, it’s a challenge. We certainly are capable of better than that. So, we’ll keep working.”

At the moment, the Steelers look far from being Super Bowl contenders. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t able to reach his potential in Week 2 because the offensive line didn’t give him enough time, and the NFL’s best-paid defense hasn’t lived up to expectations in the first two weeks of the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with Pittsburgh Steelers against Seahawks?

Alex Highsmith was injured in the game between the Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the recovery time could be lengthy for the key defensive player.

“It’s a high-ankle sprain for Alex Highsmith, per head coach Mike Tomlin, which can mean 4-6 weeks and a trip to Injured Reserve.” Terrible update for an already depleted unit as they prepare to face the Patriots and then the Vikings in Ireland before their bye week.

Advertisement