NFL News: Mike Tomlin 'hints' if Steelers have agreed to terms with 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk trade

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a Super Bowl in more than 15 years. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, they haven’t found the formula to be a contender.

As a consequence, before the 2024 season, general manager Omar Khan made a lot of moves to improve at the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are out, while Russell Wilson and Justin Fields take over to fight for the starting job.

Now, the Pittsburgh Steelers could make one of the biggest splashes in the NFL as they’re currently pursuing a trade for Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver isn’t happy with the San Francisco 49ers.

Will Brandon Aiyuk sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to get Brandon Aiyuk, two things must happen. First, they should agree to a massive contract extension with the wide receiver considering that’s his main request for San Francisco.

Then, the Steelers’ front office would have to reach a deal with John Lynch to compensate the 49ers with the ideal trade package. Right now, Aiyuk has already turned down an offer from the New England Patriots.

Mike Tomlin ‘hints’ Brandon Aiyuk trade

During a press conference in training camp, Mike Tomlin was asked about many reports which point out the Steelers have reached an agreement with Brandon Aiyuk. “I’ll let you guys speculate on that (smiles).”

That smile showing a lot of confidence in what could happen with the star wide receiver produced a frenzy on social media. The head coach seems to know something huge is coming.